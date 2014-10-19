UEFA Champions League: Schalke v Sporting

The former Chelsea and West Brom boss enjoyed a winning start to life as Schalke coach with a 2-0 success against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Draxler set up Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's 19th-minute opener before wrapping up the points midway through the second half with a goal of his own.

It gives Schalke an ideal boost ahead of their Group G home clash against the Primeira Liga outfit and 21-year-old Draxler feels there is much more to come from his team-mates.

"It was important to start with three points under the new coach and we've managed that," Draxler told Schalke's official website.

"It's not easy when a new manager comes in with a new philosophy.

"We didn't set off any fireworks [against Hertha] but it was just about getting three points.

"It was important that we didn't get caught on the counter - we were solid at the back.

"We kept a clean sheet and showed our individual quality in attack, even though everything hasn't quite slotted together yet."

Successive 1-1 draws at Chelsea and then at home to Maribor have Schalke searching for their first victory in the competition this season.

Schalke, who sit in the top half of the Bundesliga, will take confidence from Sporting's poor record in Germany.

The Portuguese side have lost eight of their nine trips to Germany in UEFA competition.

A 16-game run without a win against German opponents was ended with Sporting's home success over Hertha in the group stages of the 2009-10 UEFA Europa League campaign. Sporting went on to lose the away leg, though.

They sit bottom of the group with just one point from their two matches but will be buoyed by a 3-1 win at Porto in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday.

Nani scored again in that game - his fourth goal in his last six matches for Sporting.

Sporting sit fourth in the Portuguese top flight but are already six points behind leaders Benfica.