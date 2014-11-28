UEFA Europa League: Estoril 3 PSV 3

Georginio Wijnaldum's late goal proved decisive as the Eredivisie leaders earned the point they needed to secure second spot in Group E in a game that was spread over two days following heavy rain in Portugal.

Estoril led 3-2 at half-time on Thursday when a downpour called proceedings to a halt, with the teams returning to complete the match on Friday.

Strikes from Memphis Depay and Luciano Narsingh sandwiched Toze's effort to cap an eventful opening and leave the visitors 2-1 ahead after 14 minutes.

But Kuca levelled matters on the half-hour mark and Diogo Amado's goal gave Estoril hope of a vital triumph.

It was Wijnaldum who had the last say, though, his cool 82nd-minute finish ending the hosts' qualification hopes with a game still to go.