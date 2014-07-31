UEFA Europa League: Trencin 0 Hull 0

The midfielder had two golden opportunities to mark Steve Bruce's 100th game in charge of the Premier League club with a win on the hour-mark, but saw his penalty saved and somehow fired the rebound over the crossbar from point-blank range.

The introduction of debutants Robert Snodgrass and Tom Ince could not lift the visitors, who had to soak up plenty of pressure from their Slovakian hosts in the opening half of the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round clash.

A lack of composure cost both sides in Zilina as chances went begging, leaving the tie wide open for next week's return fixture at the KC Stadium.

Bruce will hope to use home advantage in that second leg to progress to the play-off round of this year's competition, however Trencin will know an away goal could be crucial.

Early pressure from the hosts saw Bosnian forward Haris Hajradinovic have the first sight of goal in the 14th minute, but the 20-year-old's effort was well blocked.

Having kept their hosts at bay, the Premier League side were unlucky not to break the deadlock 28 minutes in through Shane Long.

The Republic of Ireland international met a pinpoint cross from Liam Rosenior, who had found space on the left, only for his header to sail over the crossbar without worrying Milos Volesak.

Trencin resumed their control of the match soon after as Ramon saw his 32nd minute effort easily saved by Allan McGregor, and Hajradinovic's late free-kick also failed to test the Scotland goalkeeper.

After dominating large parts of the first half, the hosts maintained control of the game and eight minutes after the break Patrik Misak had the best effort of the contest so far.

The midfielder sent a long-range free-kick dipping towards the bottom corner however, much to the relief of McGregor, the ball flashed just wide of goal, ruffling the side-netting on its way past.

Having survived that scare the visitors should have punished Trencin, as Peter Cogley conceded a penalty after bringing down the hard-working Long.

Huddlestone saw his spot kick saved by Volesak, though, and ballooned the rebound over the bar from close range with the goal gaping.

With the wind in their sails Hull pushed for an away goal, but were unable to find a way past Volesak.

Chances fell to substitutes Snodgrass and Ince within a minute of each other but the 30-year-old keeper was equal to everything Bruce's men were throwing at him.

McGregor has been a mere spectator during the second half, but was alert to deal with a Tomas Malec effort as Trencin failed to capitalise on some late momentum.