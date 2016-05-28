UEFA opts against extending Sakho's provisional doping ban, but case not yet dropped

Mamadou Sakho's provisional ban for an anti-doping violation will not be extended, but Omnisport understands that UEFA's case against the Liverpool defender has not yet been dropped.

Sakho was handed a 30-day suspension by European football's governing body on April 28 after it emerged that he had failed a drugs test following his club's Europa League clash with Manchester United in March.

The initial ban, which was subsequently extended by FIFA to include matches around the world, cost Sakho a place in France's Euro 2016 squad, as well as the chance to play in Liverpool's final eight games of the season, which included the Europa League semi-finals and final.

UEFA has since carried out an investigation, and a report in L'Equipe on Saturday stated that the body had opted against extending the 26-year-old's provisional suspension and would absolve him of any wrongdoing in due course.

However, Omnisport understands that while UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will not extend the 30-day ban - meaning Sakho is free to resume playing on May 29 - the case against him has not been dropped, with a final decision expected to be made in the coming days.

Therefore, reports suggesting that Sakho could still play at Euro 2016 appear to be wide of the mark, with France coach Didier Deschamps naming his final 23-man squad on May 31.