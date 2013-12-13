UEFA plan to prioritise match-fixing problem

Europe's governing body expect to have the plan ready for the UEFA Congress in March 2014, with the draft to be sent to all 54 football associations across the continent.



Recent cases in the United Kingdom have seen former English Premier League player DJ Campbell questioned by police in regards to alleged match-fixing.



UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino said the body wanted uniform penalties across Europe.



"For UEFA, the fight against match-fixing is a top priority," he told reporters.



"UEFA have a policy of zero tolerance against match-fixing but it is important that all over Europe there is as uniform as possible approach against match-fixing.



"The executive committee is requesting that all associations to have concrete and effective policies to fight against match-fixing, that these policies should be consistent and uniform.



"Also what we want to strengthen is the partnership between sports bodies and state authorities because this is crucial in the fight against match-fixing."



Infantino said UEFA were monitoring 32,000 matches per year, with '0.7 per cent' causing 'some suspicion'.



UEFA also want the idea of the 'triple punishment' – when a foul denies a clear goalscoring opportunity and leads to a red card, penalty and suspension – to be looked into.



"It has been for some years that this topic has gone back and forth between different committees at FIFA level, at UEFA level and then at the IFAB (International Football Association Board)," Infantino said.



"And at IFAB they have never approved a change in this respect even though everyone seems to agree that this is not just.



"The executive committee has reiterated its wish and its plea to IFAB to look into this matter during their next meeting at the beginning of next year."