UEFA punish four clubs over racist incidents

The governing body has punished all four clubs as a result of racial incidents involving their supporters in Champions League and Europa League matches last month.

Romanian champions Steaua Bucharest must close two sections of the Stadionul Steaua when they face Aktobe in a Champions League third qualifying round second leg tie on Wednesday due to racist behaviour during their second qualifying round victory over Stromsgodset.

Steaua secured a 2-2 draw in Aktobe in the first leg as they attempt to progress to the play-off round.

Maribor take a 1-0 lead into their third qualifying round second leg at Maccabi Tel Aviv on Tuesday and, if the Slovenian champions reach to the play-off round, they will play the home leg with one part of their stadium closed due to racist behaviour when they hosted HSK Zrinjsk on July 23.

Debrecen, champions of Hungary, must close one section of their Nagyerdei Stadion for the home leg of a Champions League play-off if they come through their third qualifying round second leg, which they will start with a 1-0 lead against BATE on Tuesday.

The sanction was imposed by the governing body due to an illicit banner being displayed by fans during the second qualifying round second leg against Cliftonville.

Georgian club Chikhura must close the section of their stadium that is reserved for their 'ultras' for Thursday's home encounter against Neftci in the Europa League third round second leg following racist behaviour during their second round qualifying second leg against Bursaspor.

Chikhura secured a goalless draw in the first leg in Baku last week.