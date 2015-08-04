UEFA rejects Fenerbahce's Fred appeal

UEFA has confirmed Fenerbahce's appeal against Shakhtar Donetsk fielding Fred during their Champions League qualifier has been dismissed.

The Super Lig outfit registered a complaint with the European governing body after it was announced the Brazil international failed a doping test during the recent Copa America.

Fred featured in the goalless first leg on July 28, three days before the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed he had tested positive for banned substance hydrochlorothiazide.

UEFA advised Shakhtar not to play the midfielder, but they opted against the advice given no official documentation had been presented.

Shakhtar host the second leg of the third qualifying round clash on August 5.