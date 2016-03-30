UEFA will not investigate 'abnormal' betting in Gibraltar-Liechtenstein clash

No investigation will take place into claims of match-fixing relating to Gibraltar's friendly against Liechtenstein, the Gibraltar Football Association (GFA) has confirmed.

Gibraltar played out a 0-0 draw with Rene Pauritsch's side last Wednesday, but the game became marred by suggestions on social media of illicit betting.

Liechtenstein saw three goals disallowed, including a direct free-kick, and claims began to emerge that gambling on the match had reached abnormally high levels.

After discussions with UEFA, the GFA has stated that no investigation will be carried out, with European football's governing body happy the betting turnover was high simply due to a lack of other matches that day.

"The GFA has taken note of rumours appearing in social media regarding the recent international friendly between Gibraltar and Liechtenstein, suggesting that there were odd decisions taken during the game by the match officials and an abnormally high volume of bets taken on the game," a GFA statement read.

"UEFA has now confirmed to the GFA that the match traded normally, meaning that no irregular betting patterns were identified. Furthermore, UEFA has clarified that the high betting turnover for the match can be explained as the match was played on a very quiet evening of football globally. Betfair has also confirmed to UEFA that it has no concerns over this match.

"There is therefore no substance to the social media rumours and both the GFA and UEFA are satisfied that no investigation is warranted."