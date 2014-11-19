Ukraine sanctioned by UEFA over crowd trouble

Ukraine were charged with racist behaviour and field invasions from supporters, and setting off/throwing of fireworks and missiles, during the match that finished 1-0 in their favour at the L'viv Arena on October 12.

Subsequently, European football's governing body has punished Ukraine with a €58,000 fine and ordered that part of their stadium be closed for their next home UEFA-sanctioned fixture against Luxembourg next June.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of the stadium during Ukraine’s next [1] UEFA competition match in which Ukraine will play as the host association," read a statement from UEFA.

"The sector to be closed should comprise of at least 5,000 seats.

"The Football Federation of Ukraine has also been fined €58,000."

Ukraine sit third in Group C after taking nine points from their opening four qualifying matches.