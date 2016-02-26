Ulreich happy to play back-up at Bayern

Sven Ulreich has no qualms about playing back-up to Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and insists he has no plans to leave the club after just one season.

Bayern swooped to sign Ulreich on a three-year deal from Stuttgart in June, but he has made just two competitive appearances for the Bundesliga champions.

The 27-year-old has yet to play a league game for Bayern, though Ulreich says it was made clear to him that he would be second choice when he moved to the Allianz Arena.

"I am here at Bayern and I have a contract until 2018," he told SPORT1.

"I knew from the start the situation so it is not an issue for me."

Ulreich returned to the bench for the first time in 2016 in last weekend's 3-1 win over Darmstadt having been absent due to a foot injury.

"The long injury lay-off is now behind me," he added. "I must now look to get completely fit again."