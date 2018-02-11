Ulreich signs three-year Bayern deal as Low hints at World Cup chance

Sven Ulreich has signed a new three-year contract with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season, has committed himself to the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

"I'm pleased that Bayern have put their faith in me and I can help this great club in the coming years to achieve its aims," the goalkeeper told Bayern's official website.

"My family and I are also really happy in Munich."

have extended the contract of goalkeeper Sven Ulreich until 2021!More to follow... February 11, 2018

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "The last three years have shown that we can rely on Sven not just as a goalkeeper but also as a person.

"This season especially, he's played a massive part hunt for the title, as well as our continued progress in the Champions League and DFB-Pokal."

Ulreich, who moved to the Allianz Arena from Stuttgart in 2015, has been Bayern's first-choice keeper since Manuel Neuer broke his foot back in September.

His performances have led to suggestions he could force his way into the Germany squad ahead of the World Cup and head coach Joachim Low has admitted Ulreich's form is being monitored.

"He's in our field of vision," the Germany boss said to Sky. "He's very good in one-on-one situations."