Arsenal will not sack Unai Emery and remain 100% behind under-fire manager - report

Arsenal remain 100% committed to Unai Emery and will not sack the Spaniard, according to reports.

A 2-0 defeat by Leicester on Saturday saw the Gunners fall eight points adrift of the top four after 12 matches.

A return of 17 points from those dozen games makes this Arsenal’s worst start to a season since 1982/83.

The north Londoners’ recent form does not make for pleasant reading, with no wins in their last five outings in all competitions.

In the Premier League, meanwhile, Arsenal have triumphed just twice in 10 games since the middle of August.

Emery has come under heavy pressure as results have deteriorated in recent weeks, but the Athletic state that the board retain faith in the former Sevilla boss.

Arsenal are determined to stick with the Spaniard until next summer, when they have an option to bring his tenure to an end via a break clause in his three-year deal.

Emery is therefore guaranteed to be in the Emirates Stadium dugout when Arsenal locks horns with Southampton this month.

Speculation following Saturday’s loss to Leicester suggested that the Gunners hierarchy may use the upcoming international break to make a change.

But owner Stan Kroenke, his son Josh, head of football Raul Sanllehi, managing director Vinai Venkatesham and technical director Edu all believe Emery should be given more time to turn things around.

Reports in Spain suggested that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique was being lined up for the role, but sources at the club insist that such stories have no foundation.

Despite ultimately losing 2-0 to Leicester, the powers that be at Arsenal saw signs of improvement in terms of the team’s performance.

And with 26 games still to be played this term, they believe that Emery could yet secure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

