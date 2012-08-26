Unbeaten Twente remain top in Holland

Steve McClaren's Twente have now taken nine points from their first three matches, leaving them two clear of a group of four teams who include Ajax Amsterdam and Feyenoord.

Dusan Tadic put Twente on track when he set up Luc Castaignos (pictured) after 14 minutes for his first and then linked with Dmitri Bulykin who doubled the lead with a fine header.

Leroy Fer converted a penalty just before half-time to settle the match, while NEC midfielder Evander Sno scored a consolation goal 13 minutes before time.

Feyenoord made sure they kept in touch with Twente following a 2-1 win away at Heracles Almelo.

Right-back Daryl Janmaat opened the scoring after four minutes and on the stroke of half-time Lex Immers extended the lead. Striker Sekou Cisse missed a penalty, but Feyenoord held on despite Lerin Duarte's 52nd minute goal.

PSV Eindhoven cruised past FC Groningen with a 3-1 victory that moved them to sixth with six points.

Canadian Atiba Hutchinson opened proceedings on 38 minutes with a classy chip courtesy of a defence-splitting pass from Dries Mertens.

Mertens and Memphis Depay added two more in the second half before Mitchell Schet pulled one back for Groningen a minute before time.