United shaped me as a player - Schlupp

Leicester City midfielder Jeff Schlupp recalls how Manchester United helped him become the player he has developed into.

Schlupp, 23, trialled at United during the 2012-13 season under Alex Ferguson, a campaign which was the master manager's last in charge.

The Leicester youth graduate and Ghana international would eventually return to his boyhood club, who can seal an incredible Premier League title at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Schlupp said the six-week experience helped shape him as a player, even if Ferguson and Co. decided against offering him a deal.

"To me, it was an opportunity, I went there, saw how it worked and came back here a better player," he said.

"I did meet Sir Alex a couple of times actually. He was really nice to me and just told me, obviously, I'm here because I'm a good player, just to enjoy it and then who knows what will happen.

"I don't think I could ever turn down a move to Manchester United but I didn't get the opportunity at the time.

"However, it has moulded me into the player I am. Leicester City is my club, has always been my club and I'm grateful to be here."

A win at Old Trafford on Sunday and Claudio Ranieri's men will be crowned league champions for the first time.

Claiming the title at United's home would be ideal for Schlupp, who said: "It would be a dream to win it there – and that’s exactly what we're going to try to do."