United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win

The United States claimed their first win of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an unconvincing 3-2 victory over Martinique on Wednesday.

Jordan Morris scored a brace in the second half, which featured all five goals, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Omar Gonzalez and Morris had put USA in control, but they were stunningly pegged back by a Kevin Parsemain double.

However, Morris' 76th-minute goal proved to be the winner as USA – with an understrength squad for the tournament – moved onto four points in Group B.

Bruce Arena made a staggering eight changes to the starting XI that drew 1-1 against Panama in their opening game.

Only Brad Guzan, Gonzalez and Kellyn Acosta retained their starting spots.

In contrast, Martinique made just one change from the team that beat Nicaragua 2-0 as Nicolas Zaire replaced Jean-Emmanuel Nedra.

As expected, USA made the brighter start and went close to taking an 11th-minute lead, but Morris headed a set-piece from the right just wide.

Martinique almost grabbed a shock lead just after the half-hour mark as Parsemain struck the outside of the post.

USA came out with plenty of energy in the second half and almost made it 1-0 in the 48th minute.

A reaching Paul Arriola smashed an effort against the crossbar from close range after a deflected strike looped into his path.

There were chances at both ends to begin the half as Yoann Arquin forced Guzan into a save before Martinique goalkeeper Kevin Olimpa denied Morris.

It was scrappy, but the opening goal finally arrived for USA in the 54th minute.

Olimpa could only parry a 20-yard strike from Arriola and Gonzalez was on hand to poke in his second international goal.

The five-time champions doubled their lead 10 minutes later, Morris getting on the end of an Eric Lichaj cross from the right.

However, Martinique responded and incredibly drew level within 12 minutes.

Stephane Abaul held up the ball well with his back to goal before playing a pass to Parsemain, who curled an effort into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Just 10 minutes later, Johan Audel's effort at goal hit Parsemain, who found himself on the floor after being denied by Guzan, before going in.

However, USA responded immediately as Morris put away a cross from Gyasi Zardes to secure the win.