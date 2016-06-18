United States to appeal Jones, Wood suspensions

United States announced they have filed an official protest against the suspensions issued to Jermaine Jones and Bobby Wood following their win over Ecuador in the Copa America Centenario quarter-finals.

Hosts USA defeated their South American opponents 2-1 to book their spot in the semi-finals of the competition, but it came at a cost.

Jones was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Michael Arroyo in a melee caused by Antonio Valencia kicking Alejandro Bedoya - also seeing the Manchester United man sent off.

Moments later Wood was issued his second yellow card of the Copa, which will keep him out of the semis, along with Bedoya, leaving coach Jurgen Klinsmann with a selection headache.

USA will face the winner of Argentina and Venezuela for a spot in the Copa America final.