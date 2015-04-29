Universitario 1 Tigres UANL 2: Visitors overcome early setback

After conceding in just the second minute, Tigres UANL came from behind to win 2-1 at Universitario in their Copa Libertadores round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Universitario hit the front with an early corner, as Leonardo Castro's flick-on picked out Ignacio Gonzalez at the back post and the Uruguayan defender nodded home, but second-half goals to Enrique Esqueda and Damian Alvarez saw the Mexican visitors triumph in Bolivia.

Esqueda levelled the match in the 55th minute, bursting onto Rafael Sobis' pass over the top and rounding the home side's goalkeeper Juan Carlos Robles to score.

Alvarez's tricky dribbling eight minutes later left Universitario defender Jorge Cuellar on the grass and the Tigres winger converted from a tight angle.

The second leg is in Mexico on May 5.