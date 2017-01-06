Unlucky Aubameyang unable to suit up for awards
With Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane wearing suits, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stood by in a t-shirt and cap.
Borussia Dortmund and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wore a t-shirt and cap to the African Player of the Year Awards after a slice of bad luck.
Aubameyang finished as runner-up to Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez for the prestigious award, with Liverpool's Sadio Mane third.
On stage, Mane and Mahrez wore suits as Aubameyang stood by in a red t-shirt and cap.
But it appears the 27-year-old was not to blame after his baggage was lost in travel.
