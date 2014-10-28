Upcoming games decisive for Viola boss Montella

Udinese, Sampdoria and Napoli are the next three domestic opponents for Fiorentina as they look to make up ground on the top three.

After overseeing just two wins from eight league games so far this term, coach Montella is eager for his side to rediscover the form that saw them finish fourth last season.

"The next three games are decisive for the Champions League places," he told a media conference on Tuesday. "They will be important for us to understand what we can really do.

"We cannot get anything else wrong now. We have an important opportunity to close up and I expect a good performance that can get the fans on their feet.

"In general the team has done what was in its potential. In order to grow we had to improve defensively, but we remain a side built to score goals and we do it best when we have courage and confidence.

"Perhaps the team feels the pressure a bit too much at the moment and that affects the performances."

Fiorenitna have failed to win their last two league matches, but showed signs of improvement as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Milan last weekend.