Upstarts De Grasse, Whitney light up 200m finals

Andre De Grasse completed the 100/200 metre double at the Pan American Games, the Canadian clocking a personal-best time in winning the latter on Friday.

The Canadian sprinter won in 19.88 seconds much to the delight of the Toronto crowd, holding out Rasheed Dwyer and Alonso Edward (both 19.90secs) - who were awarded silver and bronze respectively.

De Grasse became the first Canada sprinter to break 20 seconds, while Dwyer's mark of 19.80secs from the semi-finals remains the Games record.

The Ontario native broke his own national record - he previously ran 20.03 in May - in the final.

The 20-year-old is set to run in the 100m at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing in August.

Kaylin Whitney, aged just 17, won the women's 200m in 22.65secs.

Andrew Wheating won gold for United States in the men's 1500m in three minutes and 41.41secs, edging Canadians Nathan Brannen (3:41.66) and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (3:41.79) in a thrilling finish.

Another American David Oliver took out the men's 110m hurdles in a Games-record 13.07secs.

Olympic gold medallist in London, Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott reigned in the men's javelin with a mark of 83.27m.

Ashley Higginson broke the Games record in the women's 3000m steeplechase (9:48.12), Christabel Nettey won the women's long jump (6.90m), and Cubans Denia Caballero (women's discus) and Pedro Pablo Pichardo (men's triple jump) were other winners.

Elsewhere, United States won the women's hockey final 2-1 over Argentina, Mexico won bronze in the women's football with a 2-1 win over Canada, and Brazil beat Argentina 25-20 in the women's handball gold-medal match.

USA have two more days of action to try and break the three-figure mark in gold medals, sitting on 93 and top the tally with 240 medals all up.

The Americans have not tallied 100 or more medals since the 2003 Pan Am Games in the Dominican Republic.