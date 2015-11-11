Urge to create driving Coutinho on

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho hopes to set up more goals as he builds a better understanding with newcomers Christian Benteke, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino and Danny Ings.

The Brazil international has provided just two assists in 11 Premier League appearances so far term, eight behind Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, but he is confident Liverpool's hard work on the training ground will eventually pay off.

"I have to adapt to our new attackers, but it's not only me who must do this," Coutinho told the official Liverpool magazine. "When you get new players, especially strikers, it is the job of all of the team to give them the service they need.

"I have to learn whether it is right to play a fast ball or a pass along the ground, depending on who I am playing the ball to. The training sessions are very, very important for this adaptation process to happen. We work on this every day in training and the sessions are very intense.

"If we're not doing it right, or something isn't working, we do it again and again until we get it right. The more you train with your team-mates, the more you learn about each other and this is important for the team to do well."

Coutinho has flourished in front of goal since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's new manager, scoring three times in four Premier League outings, and he is thoroughly enjoying the German's approach.

"He asks for us to play with as much freedom as possible when we have the ball, but when we lose it we are asked to recover it as quickly as possible," he added.

"We press very high with the intention of trying to make the other team lose the ball close to their goal. If we do it right, and win the ball back in these areas, it gives us a better chance to score.

"The most important thing is that it is imperative for the team to press together. This is what we have been trying to do and this is how we are developing as a team."