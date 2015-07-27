Uruguay win men's football gold at Pan Am Games

Uruguay won men's football gold at the Pan American Games for just the second time with a 1-0 win over Mexico on Sunday.

An 11th-minute goal from Brian Lozano saw the South Americans to victory in the gold medal match in Canada.

The goal helped Uruguay claim gold for the second time in Games history, adding to their 1983 success in Venezuela.

It came on the same day Mexico's senior team took out the CONCACAF Gold Cup, beating Jamaica 3-1 in the final.

Brazil had won bronze a day earlier after beating Panama 3-1.

On the final day of the Games, United States had an 11-3 victory over Canada in the women's baseball gold medal game.

Argentina won men's volleyball gold after beating Brazil 3-2 in the final, while Canada secured bronze.

USA finished top of the medal tally with a total of 265 (103 gold, 81 silver and 81 bronze), ahead of Canada's 217 and Brazil's 141.