Uruguay Wrap: Penarol, Wanderers both win

With two rounds remaining in the Primera Division, Penarol lead Wanderers by a point as they chase the Clausura title after they won 4-0 and 3-1 respectively on Saturday.

Penarol thrashed Juventud 4-0 thanks to braces from Jonathan Rodriguez and Carlos Nunez, with the latter scoring twice in two stoppage-time minutes.

Rodriguez put Jorge Fossati's team in front in the 19th minute, thrashing a half-volley home, following a cut-back from Marcelo Zalayeta.

Just before half-time, Rodriguez tapped in at the back post after Luis Aguiar had chipped Juventud goalkeeper Leonardo Burian.

Juventud held out for most of the second half before a late flurry from Penarol.

In the 94th minute, Nunez, who had started on the bench, spun away from two visiting defenders and beat Burian in a one-on-one and the 21-year-old capped off a rapid double a minute later with a fine finish inside the box, weaving past his marker before placing a shot inside the right post.

Penarol's Montevideo rivals Wanderers triumphed 3-1 over Racing, after going behind in just the second minute.

Antonio Gorocito gave Racing the lead but Wanderers were level four minutes later through Mauricio Gomez and took the lead five minutes after half-time when Maximiliano Olivera struck.

Rodrigo Pastorini capped off Wanderers' victory in the 72nd minute.

In Uruguay, the league champion is decided in a two-legged play-off between the leading aggregate team and the winner of a one-off match between the Apertura and Clausura champions.

With two rounds remaining, Wanderers are top of the aggregate table with 55 points, a point ahead of River Plate, while Danubio, who won the Apertura, are third on 53.

If the tables remain the same, Danubio will face Penarol in a one-off match for the right to play Wanderers in the championship play-off.

Danubio lost to Rentistas 1-0 on Sunday in a blow to their hopes of finishing top of the aggregate table, which would have given them a distinct advantage in the championship race.

If a team wins either the Apertura or Clausura title and has the best overall record, they need to only win a one-off match against the winner of the other half of the campaign to be crowned champion.

By contrast, the remaining Apertura or Clausura winner need to win the one-off match and then a two-legged final to lift the championship trophy.

Fenix demolished Cerro Largo 5-1 to remain third in the Clausura on 24 points, while River Plate defeated El Tanque Sisley 1-0 to sit a point further back.

In other results, Defensor Sporting trumped Sud America 2-1, Miramar Misiones came from behind to win 3-2 against Liverpool and Nacional defeated Cerro 3-1.