Uruguay Wrap: Wanderers maintain pressure

After Sud America had moved ahead through Nicolas Royon, Emanuel Centurion became the first man to see red for the visitors shortly after the half-hour mark.

Subsitute Nicolas Albarracin had an instant impact as he found the net a minute after the break for Wanderers, before Sergio Blanco put the hosts in front 20 minutes later.

Sud America's ill-discipline continued as they saw both Maximiliano Pereiro and Adrian Argacha given their marching orders for second bookable offences, and Albarracin affirmed his status as an inspired substitution by scoring Wanderers' third four minutes from time.

Penarol remain a point clear of Wanderers at the summit following their 5-0 demolition of Nacional, who were hampered by the dismissal of Darwin Torres early in the second half.

Marcelo Zalayeta put the league leaders in front in the 12th minute, before Damian Macaluso headed home a second from a corner.

Jorge Marcelo made it three shortly after the break, before Luis Aguiar got in on the act with two goals of his own - the first a free header amid some questionable Nacional defending.

Fenix bounced back from a run of three games without a win to triumph 2-0 at Liverpool and move up to third.

Dropping a place to fourth are Danubio, who are now just a point clear of River Plate, the side they lost 2-1 to on Saturday.

At the other end of the league, Miramar Misiones pulled off an important 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Cerro Largo.

Defeat would have seen them cut nine points adrift at the bottom, but Matias Appelt's 24th-minute effort secured a precious triumph.

Elsewhere, Juventud triumphed 3-2 in an entertaining encounter at Cerro, Racing pipped El Tanque Sisley to a 2-1 win, and Rentistas came from behind to hold Defensor Sporting to a 1-1 draw