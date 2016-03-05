USA international Jones joins Rapids

Colorado Rapids have signed United States international midfielder Jermaine Jones from New England Revolution, it was announced on Friday.

Jones arrives in Colorado in exchange for allocation money and the Rapids' first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, while he will not occupy a Designated Player spot.

The 34-year-old, who was out of contract after one and a half seasons in New England, had been left frustrated in December after the Revolution offered him "less than 20 per cent" of his salary last season, which he labelled a "joke".

"Jermaine's record for club and country speaks for itself," said technical director Paul Bravo.

"He has the ability, versatility, experience and leadership skills to improve our young side. We are excited to have him join us in Colorado."

Jones - a 58-cap international - made 33 appearances for the Revolution after joining the club in August 2014, scoring three goals and tallying six assists.

In his first season, Jones helped the Revolution reach the MLS Cup final, which they lost 2-1 to LA Galaxy.

The Rapids kick-off their 2016 campaign away to San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.