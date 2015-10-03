USM Alger 0 Al Hilal Omdurman 0 (2-1 agg): Hosts hold on to clinch final spot

USM Alger advanced to the CAF Champions League final for the first time after a 0-0 draw at home to Al Hilal Omdurman.

The Algerian club, who claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg of the semi-final, held firm at the Stade Omar Hamadi on Saturday.

It meant the first-leg goals from Mohamed Aoudia and Karim Baiteche were decisive for Miloud Hamdi's side.

For Sudan's Al Hilal, they failed to reach their third Champions League final – having been runners-up in 1987 and 1992.

USM Alger will meet either TP Mazembe or Al Merreikh in the decider, with the latter leading that tie 2-1 heading into Sunday's second leg.