USM Alger 0 Al Hilal Omdurman 0 (2-1 agg): Hosts hold on to clinch final spot
A goalless draw at home to Al Hilal Omdurman was enough to send USM Alger into the CAF Champions League final.
USM Alger advanced to the CAF Champions League final for the first time after a 0-0 draw at home to Al Hilal Omdurman.
The Algerian club, who claimed a 2-1 away win in the first leg of the semi-final, held firm at the Stade Omar Hamadi on Saturday.
It meant the first-leg goals from Mohamed Aoudia and Karim Baiteche were decisive for Miloud Hamdi's side.
For Sudan's Al Hilal, they failed to reach their third Champions League final – having been runners-up in 1987 and 1992.
USM Alger will meet either TP Mazembe or Al Merreikh in the decider, with the latter leading that tie 2-1 heading into Sunday's second leg.
