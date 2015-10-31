USM Alger 1 TP Mazembe 2: Kalaba and Samatta put Congolese club in control
Rainford Kalaba scored but was sent off as TP Mazembe beat USM Alger 2-1 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final.
TP Mazembe are in control of the CAF Champions League final after beating USM Alger 2-1 in the first leg, with both sides reduced to 10 men.
Rainford Kalaba opened the scoring for the Congolese club but was shown a red card in first-half added time.
USM Alger had Hocine El Orfi sent off for two bookable offences early in the second half.
Mazembe had a great chance to double their lead but Mbwana Samatta was denied from the penalty spot by Mohamed Zemmamouche.
But when the referee awarded Mazembe another spot kick a few minutes later, Samatta made amends and beat the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
Mohamed Seguer gave USM Alger hope by scoring a fine goal just before full-time.
The second leg will take place on Sunday November 8.
