USM Alger 1 TP Mazembe 2: Kalaba and Samatta put Congolese club in control

TP Mazembe are in control of the CAF Champions League final after beating USM Alger 2-1 in the first leg, with both sides reduced to 10 men.

Rainford Kalaba opened the scoring for the Congolese club but was shown a red card in first-half added time.

USM Alger had Hocine El Orfi sent off for two bookable offences early in the second half.

Mazembe had a great chance to double their lead but Mbwana Samatta was denied from the penalty spot by Mohamed Zemmamouche.

But when the referee awarded Mazembe another spot kick a few minutes later, Samatta made amends and beat the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Mohamed Seguer gave USM Alger hope by scoring a fine goal just before full-time.

The second leg will take place on Sunday November 8.