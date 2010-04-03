Utrecht snap up Socceroos

Winger Oar, 18, signed a five-year deal with Utrecht, while Zullo, who plays on the left flank, and midfielder Sarota agreed three-year contracts to play in the Netherlands.

"You can't help but be disappointed to lose three young players who have the undoubted potential of Tommy, Michael and Adam," Brisbane Roar chief executive Peter McLennan told the A-League website.

"However, for the Brisbane Roar this is tempered by the knowledge we have provided each of them with the platform to potentially become the next generation of Socceroos."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook