Vagner Love seals Alanyaspor switch

Vagner Love will continue his career in Turkey after leaving Monaco to sign a two-year deal with Alanyaspor.

After joining from Corinthians last January, Vagner Love scored four goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Monaco.

However, the former Brazil international striker has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stade Louis II, completing his switch to the newly promoted Super Lig side on Wednesday.

Vagner Love could make his Alanyaspor debut away at Genclerbirligi on September 10.

Monaco also announced the sale of Marcel Tisserand to Bundesliga club Ingolstadt, where he has signed a four-year deal, on Wednesday.