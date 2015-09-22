Valbuena hits back at Labrune

Lyon attacker Mathieu Valbuena slammed Marseille president Vincent Labrune for suggesting he joined the Ligue 1 runners-up for money.

The France international left Marseille for Dynamo Moscow in 2014, only to return to Ligue 1 and join his former club's rivals Lyon.

Valbuena was targeted by fans and opposition players as he returned to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday for a 1-1 draw.

Speaking to RMC on Monday, the 28-year-old was furious with Labrune.

"I do not go to Lyon only for the money," Valbuena said.

"I went for a project, which was in line with what I expected. I think Vincent knows me well enough to know that I'm not like that.

"I've always had very good relations with Vincent, but do not say things which are not true."

Such was Valbuena's popularity at Marseille, with whom he won a Ligue 1 title and multiple cups, that the club retired his number 28 when he left.

But the fans were unforgiving on at the weekend, when he was booed and had a puppet resembling him hung behind the goals.