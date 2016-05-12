Valbuena left disappointed by Euro 2016 omission

Mathieu Valbuena expressed his "disappointment" after being left out of France's 23-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2016.

Didier Deschamps elected not to pick the 31-year-old, who has amassed over 50 international appearances for France since making his international debut in 2010.

The France coach said his decision to leave out the midfielder was down to fitness concerns, with Valbuena suffering calf, thigh and hip injuries in 2015-16.

Valbuena took to social media to express his feelings over the decision ahead of the tournament hosted by France, which kicks off on June 10 in Paris.

"It is therefore official that I will not participate in the Euros in France," the Lyon midfielder wrote via Instagram on Thursday.

"Whatever the reasons, sporting or non-sporting, justified or not, my non-selection is a huge disappointment.

"Both because of my involvement in the French national team for many years, but also my affection for the France shirt and my country."

Valbuena has also been plagued by off-field issues this season involving team-mate Karim Benzema, who was not selected for the final squad.

He added: "This season has been marked by events that obviously had repercussions on my performances and this non-selection. I won't talk in the media before the Euros are finished.

"Out of respect to my team-mates and the whole France team, I will speak later about the season and the facts that could have been related to me.

"Thank you to all those who support me, and I wish a great route for the French team at this Euro."