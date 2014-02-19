Valcke allays security fears at World Cup

Valcke took to Twitter to allay fears regarding high crime figures and threats of violent protests against the Brazilian government and FIFA during the tournament.

The secretary general of world football's governing body insisted he was confident there would be no problems when the tournament kicks off in June, and that people visiting the country should not worry about their safety.

"As much as the World Cup is about celebrating excellence on the field, one key deliverable we will be judged on is the aspect of security," he posted.

"Security is comparable to football: It is a team sport and all have to play together. We have full of confidence in the arrangements by Brazil.

"It is a reality that the question of security is always raised by the media. As it was in South Africa in 2010 and all went well.

"As in South Africa there will be an integrated security command centre. Everyone coming to Brazil will not need to worry in regards to safety."

FIFA announced earlier on Wednesday that some of the Fan Fests, areas in which supporters without tickets can watch games, will be moved due to security fears in certain cities.