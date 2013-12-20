Valdes to keep new club quiet until summer

Valdes has previously spoken about his intent to leave Barcelona at the end of this season when his contract expires as he seeks a new challenge.

The 31-year-old – who has been playing for Barca's first team for the last 11 years – is free to speak to other clubs in January, but has said that confirmation on his future will not be announced until the end of the season, out of respect to his current club.

"The time is coming to start to look at things, but I haven't decided anything yet," Valdes said.

"For me the most important thing is to respect Barca right to the end. I won't make anything public during the season that may have a negative influence.

"What's important is that the team wins and we win the titles that we are hoping for."

Valdes hopes that his replacement can be found through the club if possible, and that they were several good goalkeeping options already at Barcelona.

"I really hope that the club finds the best way to sign the best goalkeeper for Barca," he said.

"There are many good goalkeepers at the club. I've always said that I would love it if it was a home-grown keeper, but it's not up to me.

"The club and the coaches will evaluate whether they can give an opportunity to someone within the club, like happened to me some years ago."

Valdes is now fit after suffering a calf injury and said he is looking forward to make his comeback in 2014, potentially against Elche on January 5.

"I'm fine," he said. "It's been a few strange weeks for me because I've never been injured, but now we've got through two intense goalkeeping training sessions and everything went faster than expected.

"The latest tests show that I'm totally recovered. I am excited to be able to play again, and if all goes well, I may be able to play against Elche, if the coach sees fit."