Valencia agree to sell Hernandez to Swansea

"The deal was closed this morning," Valencia president Manuel Llorente told Spanish television at the Champions League draw in Monaco.

"The player insisted he wanted to leave and to play in the Premier League. We wanted him to continue but in the end we have reached an agreement with Swansea."

The 27-year-old, who has been capped four times for Spain, worked with Swansea manager Michael Laudrup when the two were together at Getafe in the 2007/08 campaign.