You Ask The Questions: Michael Laudrup answers YOUR questions

For the next edition You Ask The Questions, we will put your questions to Michael Laudrup.

we put questions from readers to someone from the world of football in You Ask The Questions

It's another exciting one up next as Michael Laudrup will take the hotseat to reflect on a glittering playing career and his managerial successes.

Laudrup ranks at number 46 in our list of the 100 best players of all time after making his way through a fleet of the biggest clubs in the world, including Lazio, Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Ajax.

Along the way, the influential playmaker laid his hands on league titles with four different clubs in as many countries and picked up plenty of individual accolades.

Michael Laudrup quit the Danish national team for three years in 1990 (Image credit: Alamy)

Laudrup has been named as the greatest Danish footballer of all time, and was twice named in La Liga's team of the year.

After hanging up his boots, Laudrup went into management with his former club Brondby and led the side to a league and cup treble in 2005.

His near two-year spell at Swansea from 2012 to 2014 helped the Welsh club to establish themselves as a Premier League side.

Most notably, Laudrup's management saw the Swans win their first-ever major trophy in the shape of the 2013 League Cup.

Michael Laudrup led Swansea to their first major trophy with the 1992 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there were frustrations for Laudrup along the way too.

He missed out on Denmark's Euro 92 triumph following a disagreement with then-manager Richard-Moller Nielsen, and was crucially overlooked by Johan Cruyff in his selection for Barcelona's disastrous 1994 Champions League final - much to Milan manager Fabio Capello's delight.

We want your questions about any and all of it - and as ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Laudrup a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.