Valencia back Voro for the season

Valencia have backed Voro Gonzalez to manage LaLiga's crisis club through choppy waters until the end of the season.

Cesare Prandelli stormed out of Mestalla two weeks ago, blasting the club's transfer plans for January, with sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch also quitting in the aftermath.

The departures leave Valencia with the former head of their academy as sporting director and Voro - usually Los Che's match delegate - in charge of first-team affairs for a third time in a little over a year.

Valencia are 17th in LaLiga, just a point above the relegation zone as they shudder from one crisis to the next, but the club's hierarchy believe Voro can guide them to safety.

"Valencia wish to reaffirm the club's absolute backing for Voro Gonzalez as first team coach until the end of the present season," a statement read.

"The club also wish to stress its total confidence in the ability of the squad and the coaching staff to improve the sporting performance over the coming months -with the intention of overcoming the delicate current sporting situation."