Valencia chased down touchline by police after substitution

Enner Valencia was chased down the touchline by police after being substituted in bizarre scenes during Ecuador's win over Chile in World Cup qualification.

The Everton striker, for whom an arrest warrant was issued due to him allegedly owing child maintenance, was replaced in the 82nd minute of his country's impressive 3-0 win over the Copa America winners in Quito.

Wearing an oxygen mask, Valencia was then driven down the touchline towards a waiting ambulance, with police officers rushing after him as they tried to prevent his prompt getaway.

De Ripley. Enner Valencia salió en camilla, casi lo arrestan y lo llevaron con prisa a la ambulancia y así salió del estadio. Que cosas. October 6, 2016

Valencia's representative, Gonzalo Vargas, has since said the arrest warrant has been dropped.