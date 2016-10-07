Valencia chased down touchline by police after substitution
Astonishing scenes saw Enner Valencia pursued by police officers after he was substituted in Ecuador's win over Chile.
Enner Valencia was chased down the touchline by police after being substituted in bizarre scenes during Ecuador's win over Chile in World Cup qualification.
The Everton striker, for whom an arrest warrant was issued due to him allegedly owing child maintenance, was replaced in the 82nd minute of his country's impressive 3-0 win over the Copa America winners in Quito.
Wearing an oxygen mask, Valencia was then driven down the touchline towards a waiting ambulance, with police officers rushing after him as they tried to prevent his prompt getaway.
De Ripley. Enner Valencia salió en camilla, casi lo arrestan y lo llevaron con prisa a la ambulancia y así salió del estadio. Que cosas. October 6, 2016
Valencia's representative, Gonzalo Vargas, has since said the arrest warrant has been dropped.
Caso Enner Valencia, parte final de resolución ; October 6, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.