Valencia clarifies West Ham criticism of injury treatment

Enner Valencia insists he has confidence in West Ham's medical team after criticising the club's treatment of his injury.

Valencia injured his leg during the UEFA Europa League meeting with Astra Giurgiu at the start of the month and was ruled out for up to three months.

In an interview with Ecuadorian radio station La Deportiva, Valencia claimed he was not receiving the support he felt he deserved from the club and that he had been denied permission to get a second opinion on the injury.

But the Ecuador international forward has since clarified his remarks, vowing to return to action as soon as he is able.

"I have had a number of consultation meetings with specialists in London, accompanied by members of the club's medical staff, and they have always kept me updated me on my injury," he said.

"It has been a frustrating time, but I would like to make clear that I have the utmost respect and confidence in the club's medical team and the specialists I was referred to and I would like to apologise to them and the club for any issues arising from the recent press coverage.

"I will continue to work as hard as I can with them to return to help the team as quickly as possible, and continue the good start I made to the season.

"It is not possible to put an exact date on when I might be back on the pitch, but you can be rest assured that I am motivated to get fit and score more goals for West Ham United as soon as I can."