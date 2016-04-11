Valencia hit Feghouli with suspension

Valencia have suspended Sofiane Feghouli as part of disciplinary proceedings against the midfielder.

The club have declined to specify the reasons for the suspension but it is reported he refused to take part in training.

Feghouli played just 13 minutes of Valencia's 2-1 Liga victory over Sevilla on Sunday, the 26-year-old replacing Santi Mina as Pako Ayestaran's side picked a much-needed league win.

"Valencia Club de Futbol have decided to open a disciplinary procedure involving player Sofiane Feghouli," a club statement read.

"During the processing of said procedure, and awaiting the resolution of the matter, the player will be suspended as a cautionary measure, in accordance with the current convention between the AFE and Liga de Futbol Profesional."

The Algeria international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Mestalla at the end of the season, with his contract due to expire in June.