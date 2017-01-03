Valencia humiliated by Celta in Copa del Rey

Valencia started the new year no better than they finished 2016 as they suffered a humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo on Tuesday.

The home side conceded three times in the first 19 minutes at Mestalla as they handed a huge first-leg advantage to Celta in the Copa del Rey last 16 in their first match since the departure of coach Cesare Prandelli.

Iago Aspas opened the scoring from the penalty spot after only three minutes before Javi Jimenez turned the ball into his own net to put Celta 2-0 up.

Daniel Wass blasted in a third to prompt fury from the home fans just hours after hundreds staged a protest in the city centre against owner Peter Lim.

Dani Parejo pulled a goal back with a 58th-minute penalty but John Guidetti rounded Jaume before slotting in Celta's fourth with 15 minutes to play to put the Galicians in control of the tie.

Eibar took a huge step towards the quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory away to Osasuna.

Nano struck in the first half at El Sadar before former Manchester United winger Bebe added a second 15 minutes from time to double the lead. Adrian's header from an Anaitz Arbilla cross in injury time capped the win.

Deportivo La Coruna and Alaves will face an intriguing battle in their second leg, meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw at the Riazor.

Alaves went into a two-goal lead thanks to Christian Santos and an Edgar Mendez penalty, but Bruno Gama halved the deficit on 73 minutes before Joselu headed in a 93rd-minute equaliser.