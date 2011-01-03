Valencia signing Rami loaned back to Lille
By app
PARIS - Lille defender Adil Rami is joining Valencia on a four-and-a-half year deal but the France centre-back is being loaned to the Ligue 1 leaders until the end of the season, the northern club said on Monday.
"Adil Rami has joined Valencia after Lille and the Spanish club have reached an agreement on the transfer of the French international," Lille said on their website.
"The agreement states that Adil Rami will join Valencia only on July 1, 2011 after a six-month loan to Lille."
Valencia said on their website that Rami had signed a contract until June 30, 2015.
Rami, 25, has won six caps for France as a central defender since Laurent Blanc took over from Raymond Domenech after the 2010 World Cup fiasco.
