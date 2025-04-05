How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live streams, TV info for crucial La Liga match

Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia for a blockbuster fixture with big implications for the La Liga table, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Real Madrid vs Valencia key information • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025 • Kick-off time: 4.15pm CET / 3.15pm BST / 10.15am ET • Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid • TV & Streaming: ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Real Madrid are three points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona and will fancy their chances of beating Valencia on Saturday to put pressure on their rivals ahead of their evening kick-off against Real Betis.

But there's a fly in the ointment for Carlo Ancelotti. Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin are both injured, meaning a probable debut for 19-year-old Fran Gonzalez.

Valencia are battling to avoid relegation and sit four points clear of the drop zone.

There are broadcast options all over the world, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Valencia for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia for free on GXR on Saturday.

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia from anywhere

Out of the country when Real Madrid vs Valencia is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in the UK?

Broadcast coverage in the UK is subject to a Saturday afternoon blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm, meaning Real Madrid vs Valencia will not be shown live.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in the US

In the US, you can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia on ESPN+, which is the streaming platform of the sports broadcasting giant.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, and will get you all the La Liga and other football games to choose from.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in Canada

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia on TSN+, the home of La Liga in the Great White North. Prices start from $19.99 a month.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Valencia on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.