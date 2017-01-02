Valencia in talks to sign Chelsea's Mikel

Chelsea's out-of-favour midfielder John Obi Mikel is in talks with Valencia over a possible switch to LaLiga.

The Nigeria international, who moved to Stamford Bridge in 2006, has not played a single minute of competitive football under Antonio Conte this season.

With Chelsea six points clear at the top of the Premier League and on a 13-match, record-equalling winning sequence, opportunities for his return to the matchday squad appear slim.

Speculation has been rife that Mikel will move on during the January window, with the Spanish club's sporting director, Jesus Garcia Pitarch, confirming Valencia as an interested party.

"In the case of Obi Mikel, I I met with him in London on Christmas Day or the day before," Pitarch said in quotes reported by Super Deporte.

"I asked permission with Chelsea to meet with him and gave him this possibility.

"He told me that he would think about it and now it is a situation to assess."

Mikel has also held "advanced talks" with Marseille, according to Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr.