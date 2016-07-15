Valencia's Barragan seals Middlesbrough switch

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of defender Antonio Barragan from Valencia.

The 29-year-old completed a medical with the Premier League newcomers on Friday before putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Former Deportivo and Valladolid right-back Barragan previously played in England as a youngster at Liverpool and becomes Middlesbrough's sixth signing of the close season.

Head coach Aitor Karanka told his club's official website: "I am really pleased he has signed. He is a player we know a lot about and he is a good addition to the squad.

"He is a good lad, and he has played a lot of games for Valencia. He knows this country as well because he was at Liverpool as a young player. He is a good signing for us."

Barragan might not be the last arrival on Teeside from Valencia before the start of the season, as ex-Sevilla and Manchester City centre-forward Alvaro Negredo has been heavily linked with a loan switch to the Riverside Stadium.