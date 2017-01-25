Valkanis appointed City coach until season's end

Michael Valkanis has been appointed head coach of Melbourne City for the remainder of the A-League season.

City made the announcement on Wednesday after Valkanis, 42, took control on an interim basis following John van't Schip's resignation at the start of January.

Since assuming the role, Valkanis has overseen two wins and a defeat, with City sitting third in the table after 16 rounds.

"The next few months represent an important period for the first team," Valkanis said in a statement.

"The players and staff collectively recognise the challenge and opportunity that the second half of the season presents and I am incredibly motivated by the responsibility and the opportunity to guide the team for the remainder of the campaign."

City Football managing director Brian Marwood said: "Michael has been a key member of our coaching structure this season. His approach and philosophy are completely aligned with the way we want Melbourne City to be managed. This, combined with his A-League experience and tactical capabilities make him the right person to lead the team for the remainder of the season."

Simon Pearce - City vice-chairman - added: "As a club we are completely focussed on achieving the remaining objectives we set ourselves for the season. In the Board's view Michael's appointment puts us in the very best possible position to do that."

City are away to Newcastle Jets in the A-League on Friday.