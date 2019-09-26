Vallejo hoping to kickstart Premier League campaign with Watford win

Jesus Vallejo hopes Wolves can take confidence from their Carabao Cup win against Reading and get their first Premier League victory of the season at the weekend.

A young-looking Wanderers side, including 22-year-old Vallejo, overcame the challenge of finishing the match with 10 men, due to injuries, and conceding an equalising goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to progress to the fourth round after a penalty shoot-out.

Wolves are still looking for their first three points in the Premier League and Vallejo hopes they can break their duck against Watford at Molineux on Saturday.

“I think it was a very important win for the team,” he told the club website.

“I think this year is very important, the whole team, because we have very tough games, we are in a lot of competitions, and we saw today we are a pack, we are a team and we are in the next round.

“We have to get more points in the Premier League, it’s true, but if we win on Saturday, I think we’ll start like a new season.

“But I have a lot of confidence with this team because, like I said before, we are very important, all the team, we are very important this season.”

Reading assistant coach Jorge Mendonca received his fourth yellow card in five games during the tie and boss Jose Gomes insists his colleague must curb his enthusiasm.

“It’s not a good record and even with whatever happened on the pitch it’s no excuse,” said the Portuguese. “I will solve this myself. He’s a very emotional person but calm and relaxed away from the game.

“He’s always focused on everything that happens on the pitch when the referee blows his whistle. But he must control himself.”