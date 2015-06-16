Van Buyten: More to come from Hazard

Eden Hazard has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Chelsea, but former Belgium team-mate Daniel Van Buyten says the forward has the potential to get even better.

The 24-year-old was an ever-present starter in Chelsea's Premier League title-winning season, scoring 14 goals as he claimed the division's Player of the Year award.

Hazard's form attracted widespread praise from all quarters, but former Bayern Munich man Van Buyten believes his compatriot still has plenty of progress to make.

"Obviously, Hazard is one of the players with great potential," he told Perform. "During my career, and primarily in Bayern Munich, I played with a lot of good players.

"For example, when [Franck] Ribery came to Bayern Munich he was as good, or maybe even better [than Hazard].

"For me, he was better than him at this moment. The same thing with [Arjen] Robben when he is fit.

"Eden is a young player so he will continue to improve. He is certainly on the right track to also become a top player.

"It's especially with his club where he gains a lot of experience, with players like [John] Terry or [Didier] Drogba, these kind of players. It's his club and they want to help him to progress."