Van der Sar lauds Cruyff's Ajax achievements

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar has paid tribute to Johan Cruyff following the Netherlands legend's death at the age of 68 on Thursday.

Cruyff, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in October and passed away in Barcelona, enjoyed remarkable success at Ajax, coming through the ranks at the club before winning eight Eredivisie titles, five KNVB Bekers, three European Cups and a host of other silverware during two spells with the Amsterdam side.

He also won two more KNVB Bekers and a Cup Winners' Cup with Ajax during his time as coach and most recently held a position as a special advisor.

"Johan has done a lot for this club. He gave Ajax a lot of successes," Van der Sar, the former Ajax goalkeeper, stated.

"Johan remained committed to Ajax even after his career as footballer. He always wanted the best for Ajax and the best for football in general. From the youth teams right until the senior side.

"It was a huge blow when we heard in October that he was suffering from lung cancer. We are devastated that we already have to say farewell to him on such short notice.

"Johan will be thoroughly missed."