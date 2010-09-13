Van der Vaart: Werder suspect defensively

Spurs travel to Germany to face Werder Bremen as their first ever Champions League campaign gets underway on Tuesday, and Van der Vaart is certain the Londoners can claim the three points.

GEAR:2010/11 Champions League kits. Get your new shirt here with our online retailer Kitbag

“We have a good chance of beating Werder,” said Van der Vaart, who made his debut in Spurs’s 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

“They are strong attacking but defensively have problems.”

Werder Bremen, who themselves came through a play-off to qualify for the Champions League group stage, have had a mixed start to their Bundesliga campaign in Germany, winning just one of their three opening games.

After a 0-0 draw away to champions Bayern Munich at the weekend, Werder are preparing for their first Champions League campaign since 2008/09, while Tottenham are participating for the first time.

Van der Vaart cannot wait for the competition to get underway. “The Champions League is something special,” said the Dutchman.

Tottenham’s new man may not play the full 90 minutes against Werder Bremen, as he is still lacking match fitness.

By Jonathan Fadugba

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums