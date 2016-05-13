Van Dijk 'very confident' Koeman will stay at Southampton

Virgil Van Dijk is relaxed over Ronald Koeman's future, very confident the Southampton manager will stay amid reported interest from Everton.

Koeman has been linked with the Everton post following Roberto Martinez's sacking on Thursday, having worked wonders at St Mary's in the Premier League.

The Dutchman, who has a year remaining on his deal, could extend his Southampton contract if key players are retained after two squad overhauls in two seasons.

Southampton defender Van Dijk, though, is almost certain Koeman will see out his contract.

"I think he has done an amazing job so far,'' Van Dijk said.

"Hopefully we can do it next year as well and then it is about him and the club and what he wants to do.

"If we do well and we are going to progress and then hopefully do better than we do this year then I am very confident he will stay.''

Southampton - seventh in the standings - end their season with a home fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday.